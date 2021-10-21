(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Ukraine is ready to allow representatives of international organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to visit detained Russian citizen Andrei Kosyak, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Thursday.

Kosyak, a Luhansk People's Republic official in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC), has been abducted near the contested town of Zolote in the Luhansk region. Ukraine said he was spying on its troops.

Luhansk has denied the claim. Moscow said that Kosyak is a Russian citizen and Kiev did not inform Russia's diplomatic missions about his detention.

"Ukraine is ready to provide international organizations, in particular the International Committee of the Red Cross, with admission to a member of the armed formation of Russia Andrei Kosyak ... The international community must see whom Russia is sending to fight against the Ukrainian people," Nikolenko said, as quoted by the UNIAN agency.