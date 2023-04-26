UrduPoint.com

Kiev Ready To Discuss Any Peace Plan Not Leading To Concessions - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that Kiev was ready to discuss any peace plan that does not lead to a freezing of the conflict or territorial concessions.

"We welcome every peace effort whenever it comes from, wherever it comes from, given that first, this peace effort does not imply that Ukraine has to cede part of its territory to Russia in exchange for the end of war because it never worked and it will never work, and second, that this conflict does not get frozen. So any peace plan that does not lead to freezing the conflict or Ukraine ceding territory to Russia, we are ready to discuss," Kuleba said in an interview with CNN.

The minister noted that if Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva "wants to invest his capital" in building a coalition of countries "who are ready to pursue peace with full respect to these two principles," Kiev will be ready to "talk with them.

"

Earlier in April, Lula said that the United States and Europe should start talking about reaching a settlement in Ukraine and not encourage the conflict. In addition, he suggested creating a format similar to the G20 to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

In late February, the Brazilian president urged the countries not involved in the Ukraine conflict to take responsibility to promote peace talks and give Russia "minimum conditions" to stop the conflict.

Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse. Russia has insisted that it is open for talks with Ukraine, even after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree prohibiting negotiations with Moscow in October 2022.

