Kiev Ready to Discuss National Minorities With Hungary Despite Differences on Gas Deal

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Ukraine is ready to continue settling the national minorities rights issues with Hungary, as its dissatisfaction with Budapest's long-term gas contract with Russia's Gazprom has no influence on the matter, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

"I believe it is important to separate the sinful from the righteous in our relations with Hungary. Gas is sinful and the protection of national minorities, of the rights of the Ukrainian community in Hungary, is righteous. This is why we have indefinitely postponed the session of our bilateral economic commission but are ready to move on in education and protection of the national minorities rights. We have some significant achievements here," Kuleba said at a briefing.