Kiev Ready to Exchange Vyshinsky for Sentsov to Start Prisoner Swap With Russia- Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Kiev is ready to exchange RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, held in Ukrainian custody on treason charges, for Ukrainian film director Oleg Senstsov, convicted in Russia for preparing a terrorist attack, as the first step of the prisoner swap, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov voiced the belief on Thursday that the release of Vyshinsky could be the first step toward normalizing relations between Russia and Ukraine. A new hearing in Vyshinsky's case will be held later on Friday.

"As for Vyshinsky, if this is the first normal step, if this is the condition, then we are ready. We'll give you Vyshinsky if you want to, give us Sentsov," Zelenskyy told reporters, as aired by 112 Ukraine broadcaster.

The Ukrainian president added that the exchange could become the first gesture of goodwill.