UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Ready To Exchange Vyshinsky For Sentsov To Start Prisoner Swap With Russia- Zelenskyy

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 01:01 PM

Kiev Ready to Exchange Vyshinsky for Sentsov to Start Prisoner Swap With Russia- Zelenskyy

Kiev is ready to exchange RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, held in Ukrainian custody on treason charges, for Ukrainian film director Oleg Senstsov, convicted in Russia for preparing a terrorist attack, as the first step of the prisoner swap, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Kiev is ready to exchange RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, held in Ukrainian custody on treason charges, for Ukrainian film director Oleg Senstsov, convicted in Russia for preparing a terrorist attack, as the first step of the prisoner swap, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov voiced the belief on Thursday that the release of Vyshinsky could be the first step toward normalizing relations between Russia and Ukraine. A new hearing in Vyshinsky's case will be held later on Friday.

"As for Vyshinsky, if this is the first normal step, if this is the condition, then we are ready. We'll give you Vyshinsky if you want to, give us Sentsov," Zelenskyy told reporters, as aired by 112 Ukraine broadcaster.

The Ukrainian president added that the exchange could become the first gesture of goodwill.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Terrorist Film And Movies Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Russia Kiev

Recent Stories

Moscow Says Work to Settle Situation With Detained ..

7 minutes ago

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Informa ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Compensation for Belarus Over Druzhba Pip ..

7 minutes ago

AC approves Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's 13-day physical ..

11 minutes ago

Islamabad accountability court rejects NAB's petit ..

7 minutes ago

The Sindh High Court (SHC) approves protective bai ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.