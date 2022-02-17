UrduPoint.com

Kiev Ready To Find Format For Donbas Conflict Resolution - Zelenskyy

February 17, 2022

Kiev Ready to Find Format for Donbas Conflict Resolution - Zelenskyy

Kiev is ready to find a format that will allow it to do everything possible to resolve the crisis in Donbas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022)

"You have to sit at the table and see these faces, hear how it happens.

And then you understand who wants to fulfill Minsk (agreeemnts) and who doesn't. Ukraine is definitely ready to find a format to really do everything possible to ensure that all this story is moving forward," Zelenskyy told the RBC Ukraine news agency.

The Ukrainian leader also said that Minsk agreements were initially drawn up mediocre, putting Kiev "in a losing position".

