Kiev Ready to Fulfill Minsk Deals' Political Part After DPR, LPR Dissolution - Spokeswoman

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Kiev is ready to fulfill the political part of the Minsk agreements only after the dissolution of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) and the pullout of troops along the entire contact line, Daria Olifer, spokeswoman for Kiev 's representative at the talks, former president Leonid Kuchma, said Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian side emphasized that the implementation of the political block of the Minsk agreements is possible only if the following points are fulfilled: the dissolution of the quasi-groups of the DPR and LPR," Olifer wrote on her Facebook page.

She said the other conditions were a complete ceasefire, ensuring effective monitoring by the OSCE mission throughout Ukraine, as well as foreign troops and equipment pullout from Ukraine, and separation of forces and means along the entire line of contact.