Kiev Ready to Investigate Missile Incident in Belarus With Experts - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Ukraine is ready to investigate the incident with the fallen missile in Belarus and invite experts not affiliated with Russia, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine's S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile that fell in the Brest Region of Belarus at around 07:00 GMT was shot down by the country's air defense forces.

"The Ukrainian side, while reserving the unconditional right to defend and protect its own airspace, is at the same time ready to conduct an objective investigation in Ukraine of the incident that occurred on December 29 in the airspace over the territory of Belarus in response to a massive missile strike by Russia," the statement said.

The ministry added that Kiev is ready to invite competent experts from countries that are not associated with Russia in any form to participate in such an investigation.