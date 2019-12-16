UrduPoint.com
Kiev Ready To Propose 3 New Areas Of Disengagement In Donbas - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 12:50 PM

Kiev Ready to Propose 3 New Areas of Disengagement in Donbas - Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Kiev is ready to propose three new areas of forces disengagement in Donbas and awaits confirmation at the upcoming meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group, which Minsk will host on Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said in an interview with the UNIAN news agency.

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic announced on Sunday that it was ready to present its vision on possible new areas for disengagement.

"The Ukrainian side has defined the areas. However, we are looking into several different options. These areas will be studied and coordinated within a subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group. We believe that at this stage disengagement should be conducted in areas of significant humanitarian importance. This is a priority in these three of four areas ” or how many areas we will agree on," Prystaiko said.

