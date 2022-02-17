Kiev Ready to Provide Access to Shelling Sites in Donbas for Transparency - Defense Chief

Ukraine abides by its obligations as part of the Minsk agreements and is ready to ensure access to shelling scenes in the Donbas region for transparency, the country's defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said on Thursday

"We strictly comply with all our obligations and take measures to ensure safety of our citizens. We will also inform international partners.

Together with colleagues from other agencies, we will ensure maximum access for Ukrainian and foreign media to the places of shelling, we are as transparent as possible. Everything will be done to provide the world with objective information about who is really violating the Minsk agreements and does not want peace. All today's developments must be investigated. This will allow us to act more effectively in the future to support the ceasefire," Reznikov said, as quoted by the press service.