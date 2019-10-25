UrduPoint.com
Kiev Ready To Provide US Congressmen With Information On Right-Wing Azov Group - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:54 PM

Kiev is prepared to supply the United States Congress with information on the Ukrainian right-wing extremist group, Azov Battalion, which Democrats want to designate as a terrorist organization, Bohdan Yaremenko, the head of the Ukrainian parliament's foreign affairs committee, said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Kiev is prepared to supply the United States Congress with information on the Ukrainian right-wing extremist group, Azov Battalion, which Democrats want to designate as a terrorist organization, Bohdan Yaremenko, the head of the Ukrainian parliament's foreign affairs committee, said on Friday.

Last week, a group of 40 House Democrats called on the US State Department to provide answers as to why it had not put the Azov Battalion on its list of Foreign Terror Organizations (FTO). It requested a response by November 4.

"I have prepared a rough draft of a letter to the 40 US Congressmen who called on US State Secretary Mike Pompeo to designate the Azov Battalion as a terrorist organization ... In the letter, I have offered to supply the US Congress with any necessary information for an objective and unbiased inquiry into the [group]," Yaremenko wrote on Facebook.

The inclusion of the Azov group would allow US authorities to potentially prosecute its citizens involved in exchanging information or training with the organization. The United States prosecutes individuals for terrorism only if it finds them affiliated with entities on the FTO list, which currently includes 67 foreign groups.

In late September, the US Justice Department charged Jarrett Smith, a US soldier who wanted to join the Azov Battalion, for sharing bomb-making information on social media. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

The Azov Battalion has been widely accused of committing war crimes in Ukraine's eastern conflict zone of Donbas.

