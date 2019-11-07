Kiev Ready to Start Troop Pullout Near Petrivske in Donbas Nov 8 - Chief of General Staff

(@FahadShabbir)

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are ready to begin the disengagement of troops in the area of Petrivske in Donbas on November 8, Chief of Ukraine's General Staff Ruslan Khomchak said Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The Ukrainian Armed Forces are ready to begin the disengagement of troops in the area of Petrivske in Donbas on November 8, Chief of Ukraine 's General Staff Ruslan Khomchak said Thursday.

"The area of Petrivske...

seven days of silence passed yesterday [Wednesday], today all the statements were made, verification is underway, from tomorrow [November 8] we will be ready to continue fulfilling the disengagement requirements," Khomchak said at a briefing in Zolote-4 in Donbas as broadcast by the Ukrainian tv channel Nash.