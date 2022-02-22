UrduPoint.com

Kiev Recalls Charge D'Affaires In Russia For Consultations Over LPR, DPR Recognition

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Kiev Recalls Charge d'Affaires in Russia for Consultations Over LPR, DPR Recognition

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine in Russia Vasily Pokotilo was recalled to Kiev for consultations due to Moscow's decision to recognize the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics (LPR and DPR), the Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

'The Ukrainian foreign ministry informs that in connection with the adoption by the Russian leadership of illegal decisions to recognize the 'independence' of the quasi-entities created by it in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine ” the so-called Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic, ChargÃ© d'Affaires of Ukraine in Russia Vasily Pokotilo was summoned to Ukraine for consultations," the ministry said in a statement.

