UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Received From Belarus List Of Detained Russians, Will Check If They Fought In Donbas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 01:40 PM

Kiev Received From Belarus List of Detained Russians, Will Check If They Fought in Donbas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Kiev has received from Minsk the list of Russians detained over their alleged attempts to destabilize the situation in Belarus, and Ukrainian law enforcement agencies will check if these people have really taken part in combat operations in Donbas, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.

"We have received the list of people detained in Belarus. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has asked us to present the document to Ukraine's competent agencies to check if these individuals have committed crimes in our country and if they have taken part in military operations," Kuleba said at a briefing.

"As for the number of Ukrainian citizens, I can say for sure that it is not seven," Kuleba noted, adding that the law enforcement agencies will check every detainee for the possible holding of Ukrainian citizenship, and stressing that Ukrainian citizens holding multiple citizenships are considered solely Ukrainian citizens anyway, since there is no dual citizenship concept in the country.

Belarus has not laid any accusations against Ukraine, the foreign minister added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Minsk Kiev Belarus Citizenship From

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi says Dhoni is better captain than Au ..

1 hour ago

PM urges public to follow SOPs on Eid-ul-Azha

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5951 deaths with 278305 cases of ..

1 hour ago

PM says No NRO for opposition on legislation for F ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.