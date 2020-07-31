Kiev Received From Belarus List of Detained Russians, Will Check If They Fought in Donbas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Kiev has received from Minsk the list of Russians detained over their alleged attempts to destabilize the situation in Belarus, and Ukrainian law enforcement agencies will check if these people have really taken part in combat operations in Donbas, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.

"We have received the list of people detained in Belarus. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has asked us to present the document to Ukraine's competent agencies to check if these individuals have committed crimes in our country and if they have taken part in military operations," Kuleba said at a briefing.

"As for the number of Ukrainian citizens, I can say for sure that it is not seven," Kuleba noted, adding that the law enforcement agencies will check every detainee for the possible holding of Ukrainian citizenship, and stressing that Ukrainian citizens holding multiple citizenships are considered solely Ukrainian citizens anyway, since there is no dual citizenship concept in the country.

Belarus has not laid any accusations against Ukraine, the foreign minister added.