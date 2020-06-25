KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Kiev has not yet received any inquiries from Washington regarding the disclosed recordings of phone conversations between former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Joe Biden, an ex-US vice president and the current Democratic presidential candidate, concerning an investigation into a Ukrainian energy company related to the latter's son, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

The Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation said at the end of May that it had summoned Poroshenko for interrogation in the case of wiretapping his conversation with Biden. Ukrainian media reported back then that the bureau had opened a probe into the wiretapping of the two politicians' conversation. In particular, an extract from the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations was published, which stated that illegal use of technical means of obtaining information could harm the public interest.

"I have not received any inquiries from the US side regarding this issue," Kuleba said at a briefing, adding that this matter was under the competence of law enforcement agencies.

Last month, lawmaker Andrii Derkach released records of alleged phone conversations of Poroshenko and Biden. The conversation reportedly concerned ex-Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. During his tenure, Shokin investigated Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which employed Biden's son, Hunter, over money laundering allegations. Shokin was dismissed in the spring of 2016 and the probe was shelved. Biden later publicly admitted that he had threatened to withhold about $1 billion in US military aid to Ukraine unless the prosecutor general was not dismissed from his post.

US President Donald Trump has asked his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to reopen the investigation into Burisma and Hunter Biden's activities in Ukraine, which eventually resulted in Trump being impeached, as Democrat lawmakers accused the president of soliciting the Ukrainian authorities to influence the course of the upcoming November presidential election.