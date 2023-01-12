UrduPoint.com

Kiev Receiving Some 60% Of Required Electricity Supply - Energy Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 04:40 AM

Kiev Receiving Some 60% of Required Electricity Supply - Energy Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Kiev is receiving some 60% of the required amount of electricity supply, Sergey Kovalenko, the head of Ukrainian energy company YASNO (D.Solutions), said on Wednesday.

"Due to the state of (power) grids and generation (volumes), about 60% of the required volume is now being given to Kiev. Of this available volume, about 40% is going to critical infrastructure facilities. The remainder is being distributed among all of us. It so happens that the consumption now is very uneven during the day, the volume of deficit fluctuates," Kovalenko on social media.

As for now, the consumption of electricity exceeds generation, he said, adding that cold weather is also increasing the deficit.

Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow believes was carried out by Ukrainian special services.

The strikes have been launched against power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.

Following another series of attacks on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Authorities have urged people to reduce the use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Company Kiev October November All Industry

Recent Stories

flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to thre ..

Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations

3 hours ago
 Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

5 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

5 hours ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

4 hours ago
 Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity t ..

Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity through CPEC: Senator Mushahid ..

4 hours ago
 Five things to know about the International Space ..

Five things to know about the International Space Station

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.