Kiev Receiving Some 60% of Required Electricity Supply - Energy Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Kiev is receiving some 60% of the required amount of electricity supply, Sergey Kovalenko, the head of Ukrainian energy company YASNO (D.Solutions), said on Wednesday.

"Due to the state of (power) grids and generation (volumes), about 60% of the required volume is now being given to Kiev. Of this available volume, about 40% is going to critical infrastructure facilities. The remainder is being distributed among all of us. It so happens that the consumption now is very uneven during the day, the volume of deficit fluctuates," Kovalenko on social media.

As for now, the consumption of electricity exceeds generation, he said, adding that cold weather is also increasing the deficit.

Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow believes was carried out by Ukrainian special services.

The strikes have been launched against power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.

Following another series of attacks on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Authorities have urged people to reduce the use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.