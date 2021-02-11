Kiev Recognizes Only 'All for All' Prisoner Exchange in Donbas - Zelenskyy

Kiev does not recognize any format for the exchange of prisoners in Donbas, except for "all for all," other proposals are considered to be provocations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Kiev does not recognize any format for the exchange of prisoners in Donbas, except for "all for all," other proposals are considered to be provocations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters on Thursday.

Zelenskyy is on a working trip to Donbas with the ambassadors of the G7 countries.

"We agreed in December to exchange 'all for all,' we do not know other exchange formats, we do not recognize other exchange formats," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, those exchanges that were carried out earlier took place in a specific format, in particular, the people from the lists were checked by the Ukrainian intelligence services.

"We regard any other formats as provocations," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he recalled that Kiev had handed over its part of the lists for the exchange of prisoners.