Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Kiev Redeploys Elite Troops Reserved For Counteroffensive To Defend Bakhmut - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Kiev Redeploys Elite Troops Reserved for Counteroffensive to Defend Bakhmut - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) The Ukrainian military command was forced to deploy the elite troops designated to be used in a future counteroffensive, to defend the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, a decision that came at a strategic cost for Kiev, The New York Times has reported, citing leaked intelligence documents.

Earlier this week, The New York Times also reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that a new trove of classified documents had leaked online that included US national security secrets relating to Ukraine, China, and the middle East. A US defense official told Sputnik that the Pentagon was looking into the matter.

The head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, suggested sending elite units under his command for two weeks to push back Russian troops threatening supply lines of Bakhmut in late February, the newspaper reported on Saturday. Budanov described the situation at that time as "catastrophic," according to the report.

The leaked intelligence report suggested various elite units had been deployed to Bakhmut to join the battle. These reinforcements helped to push Russian forces far enough from the supply roads, which made it possible to resupply Ukrainian forces encircled in the city and evacuate the wounded.

However, this came at a strategic cost for Ukraine, which sought to save its most trained and equipped troops for the counteroffensive expected in the coming weeks or months, the newspaper said.

Bakhmut is located north of the city of Donetsk. It is an important defense point of Ukrainian troops in Donbas. Fierce fighting for Bakhmut has already been going for more than six months. According to the latest data, Russian troops have captured almost three quarters of the city and cut off or taken under fire control all the asphalt roads leading to it. The early spring season, marked by poor road conditions, has complicated the Ukrainian army's transportation of ammunition and personnel there.

Related Topics

Fire Army Ukraine Poor Russia China Pentagon Road Donetsk Kiev New York Middle East February All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

8 minutes ago
 Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at U ..

Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at US$66.92 bn

8 minutes ago
 Falconry between past and present at Abu Dhabi Int ..

Falconry between past and present at Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestr ..

8 minutes ago
 World’s best animators will reveal their top cre ..

World’s best animators will reveal their top creative secrets at the first-ev ..

9 minutes ago
 RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaim ..

RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaimah in Q1

2 hours ago
 Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonizatio ..

Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonization, energy stability

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.