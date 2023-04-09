Kiev Redeploys Elite Troops Reserved for Counteroffensive to Defend Bakhmut - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) The Ukrainian military command was forced to deploy the elite troops designated to be used in a future counteroffensive, to defend the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, a decision that came at a strategic cost for Kiev, The New York Times has reported, citing leaked intelligence documents.

Earlier this week, The New York Times also reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that a new trove of classified documents had leaked online that included US national security secrets relating to Ukraine, China, and the middle East. A US defense official told Sputnik that the Pentagon was looking into the matter.

The head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, suggested sending elite units under his command for two weeks to push back Russian troops threatening supply lines of Bakhmut in late February, the newspaper reported on Saturday. Budanov described the situation at that time as "catastrophic," according to the report.

The leaked intelligence report suggested various elite units had been deployed to Bakhmut to join the battle. These reinforcements helped to push Russian forces far enough from the supply roads, which made it possible to resupply Ukrainian forces encircled in the city and evacuate the wounded.

However, this came at a strategic cost for Ukraine, which sought to save its most trained and equipped troops for the counteroffensive expected in the coming weeks or months, the newspaper said.

Bakhmut is located north of the city of Donetsk. It is an important defense point of Ukrainian troops in Donbas. Fierce fighting for Bakhmut has already been going for more than six months. According to the latest data, Russian troops have captured almost three quarters of the city and cut off or taken under fire control all the asphalt roads leading to it. The early spring season, marked by poor road conditions, has complicated the Ukrainian army's transportation of ammunition and personnel there.