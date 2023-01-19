UrduPoint.com

Kiev Redeploys Part Of Troops From Kherson Direction To Donbas - Kherson Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 06:10 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The Ukrainian authorities have transferred part of the troops from the Kherson direction to the Donbas region, Acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo told Sputnik.

"The enemy, taking advantage of the relative lull (in hostilities), redeployed part of the troops to the Donetsk front," Saldo said.

Saldo added that at the moment, there were more local battles and shelling on the line of contact in the Kherson region.

