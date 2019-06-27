UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Refused To Discuss Release Of Ukrainian Seamen With Moscow - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:37 PM

Kiev Refused to Discuss Release of Ukrainian Seamen With Moscow - Russian Foreign Ministry

Kiev refused in principle to discuss with Moscow the release of Ukrainian seamen and transfer of Ukrainian ships, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Kiev refused in principle to discuss with Moscow the release of Ukrainian seamen and transfer of Ukrainian ships, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service said that Moscow had asked Kiev for written guarantees that Ukraine would pursue criminal cases against the seamen detained in the Black Sea in accordance with the Russian law.

Kiev considered the proposal unacceptable.

"There was a proposal to use the official procedures set out in Russian laws. Ukraine did not just reject this proposal, it refused to discuss the issue in principle," Zakharova said as aired on Rossiya 1 broadcaster, asked how the Russia had envisaged the transfer of the ships and the release of the seamen.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev Criminals

Recent Stories

UAE President bestows Second Class Order of Zayed ..

11 minutes ago

First Orcas, Belugas From Russian 'Whale Jail' Rel ..

33 seconds ago

Degree college for girls to be establish:Member Na ..

35 seconds ago

Stock markets waver after fresh Trump tarrifs thre ..

36 seconds ago

Liverpool snap up Dutch teenager Van den Berg

38 seconds ago

Nara police arrests father in law and husband on t ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.