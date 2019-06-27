Kiev Refused to Discuss Release of Ukrainian Seamen With Moscow - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Kiev refused in principle to discuss with Moscow the release of Ukrainian seamen and transfer of Ukrainian ships, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service said that Moscow had asked Kiev for written guarantees that Ukraine would pursue criminal cases against the seamen detained in the Black Sea in accordance with the Russian law.

Kiev considered the proposal unacceptable.

"There was a proposal to use the official procedures set out in Russian laws. Ukraine did not just reject this proposal, it refused to discuss the issue in principle," Zakharova said as aired on Rossiya 1 broadcaster, asked how the Russia had envisaged the transfer of the ships and the release of the seamen.