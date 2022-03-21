MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk responded to a request by the Russian Defense Ministry regarding the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, saying that Kiev will not surrender.

The head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Sunday that the Russian Defense Ministry was urging representatives of the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the Red Cross to help with the humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians from Ukraine's Mariupol. Mizintsev also said that Moscow was insisting on receiving an official written response from Kiev to all its humanitarian proposals on ensuring the safety of Mariupol residents and the city's infrastructure.

"There can be no talk of any surrenders, laying down of arms. We have already informed the Russian side about this," Vereshchuk told the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper, adding that Kiev has already conveyed this stance to the UN and the Red Cross.

Mizintsev said on Sunday that Russia was urging Kiev to cancel its orders to the nationalists fighting in Mariupol to sacrifice themselves and become "martyrs.

" According to Mizintsev, the nationalists were given the green light to use more than 200,000 of the city residents as "human shields."

At the same time, Mizintsev stressed that the Russian troops know about the "human shield tactic" and act carefully, avoiding the use of heavy artillery, and clearing the city block by block.

In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."