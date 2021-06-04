Kiev Refuses to Allow Belavia Transit Flights to Bring Back Belarusian Tourists - Minsk

Kiev refuses to give permission on transit flights of the Belavia airline that aim to bring back Belarusian tourists who are stuck in Europe, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Kiev refuses to give permission on transit flights of the Belavia airline that aim to bring back Belarusian tourists who are stuck in Europe, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"The necessary measures are being taken to return our citizens from Albania, Tunisia and Montenegro.

We have already managed to bring back more than a 1,000 people, mainly through the territory of Russia. In this situation, the position of Ukraine looks frankly inhumane, the authorities of which refused to issue permits necessary for the transit of humanitarian flights of Belavia," the ministry said.