Kiev Refuses to Work on Road Map for Donbas Settlement - DPR Foreign Ministry

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Kiev refused to work on the road map proposed by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to resolve the conflict in Donbas, the DPR's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said.

The Contact Group held a video conference on Wednesday.

The envoy said the Ukrainian parliament had not changed the resolution on elections in Donbas, which contradicted the Minsk agreements.

"We presented a compromise proposal capable of moving the negotiation process out of deadlock. We proposed a comprehensive draft action plan (road map) for resolving the conflict in accordance with the Minsk agreements, which all participants in the talks agreed to work on initially," Nikonorova said as quoted by the DPR Foreign Ministry.

She said that in order to finalize the document, it was only necessary to give instructions to the working group on political issues.

"However, this time the Ukrainian side, expressing its unwillingness to work on the basis of the document with our authorship, delayed its discussion for several hours. It is obvious that such actions are aimed at blocking the process and depriving our proposal of any prospects," Nikonorova said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian parliament set regular local elections for October 25, but they will not take place in areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions not controlled by Kiev. In line with the resolution, elections there can take place after the pullout of all "armed units" and transfer of control over the Ukrainian-Russian border. In July, Russia's envoy to the Contact Group, Boris Gryzlov, said the Verkhovna Rada's decision to hold local elections contradicted the Minsk agreements.