UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Refutes Lukashenko's Claims About Ukrainian Citizens' Involvement In Belarus Protests

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 03:40 AM

Kiev Refutes Lukashenko's Claims About Ukrainian Citizens' Involvement in Belarus Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has refuted the remarks of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko about the involvement of Ukrainian citizens in organizing the protests in Belarus.

On Friday, Lukashenko said that the wave of opposition rallies in Belarus had been organized from foreign countries. He added that some people had arrived in Belarus from Poland, the Netherlands and Ukraine to destabilize the situation.

"We are outraged that the president of the friendly nation is accusing the Ukrainians of destabilizing the situation in Belarus. There is no evidence," the ministry said in a statement on late Friday.

On Sunday, Belarus held the presidential election. According to the Belarusian Central Election Commission, incumbent Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote. The country's opposition, which consolidated around presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has challenged the election results, accusing the authorities of massive falsifications during the voting.

Since the announcement of the official results, opposition rallies have engulfed Belarusian cities, with security forces trying to put them down with force using tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets and stun grenades.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Water Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Belarus Poland Netherlands Gas Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

International treaties, relations rightful authori ..

3 hours ago

Hezbollah Leader Calls UAE-Israel Agreement Favor ..

2 hours ago

Macron hails &#039;courageous UAE decision on Isra ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

4 hours ago

Green flag unfurls at Pak missions with felicitati ..

2 hours ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Calls Israel, UAE Peace D ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.