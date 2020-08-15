MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has refuted the remarks of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko about the involvement of Ukrainian citizens in organizing the protests in Belarus.

On Friday, Lukashenko said that the wave of opposition rallies in Belarus had been organized from foreign countries. He added that some people had arrived in Belarus from Poland, the Netherlands and Ukraine to destabilize the situation.

"We are outraged that the president of the friendly nation is accusing the Ukrainians of destabilizing the situation in Belarus. There is no evidence," the ministry said in a statement on late Friday.

On Sunday, Belarus held the presidential election. According to the Belarusian Central Election Commission, incumbent Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote. The country's opposition, which consolidated around presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has challenged the election results, accusing the authorities of massive falsifications during the voting.

Since the announcement of the official results, opposition rallies have engulfed Belarusian cities, with security forces trying to put them down with force using tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets and stun grenades.