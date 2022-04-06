UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Kiev Regime Tortures Russian Prisoners of War, West Ignores It - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The Kiev regime uses torture and violence against Russian military personnel akin to punishers during the Great Patriotic War, but the UN, OSCE and the ICRC do not notice this, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said.

"It has been reliably established that torture, violence, bullying are used against Russian servicemen, which, with their inhumanity, copy the actions of punishers during the Great Patriotic War, and all this is widely distributed on the internet and in the media. Unfortunately, such egregious facts remain without attention the world community, including the UN, the OSCE and the ICRC," Mizintsev said.

Western countries are not only aware of Kiev's gross violations of international humanitarian law against Russian prisoners of war, but are also trying to help the Ukrainian authorities avoid responsibility, he said.

"This is evidenced by the fact that the Kiev regime on April 1 of this year notified the UK Foreign Office that it did not intend to comply with the Geneva Convention when treating Russian prisoners of war," the general said.

In addition, the Ukrainian authorities are urging Western countries to encourage the International Committee of the Red Cross to abandon attempts to gain access to Russian prisoners of war.

"Such manipulations around Russian servicemen convincingly testify that the authorities of many Western states are becoming accomplices in the inhuman crimes of Ukrainian neo-Nazis," Mizintsev said.

