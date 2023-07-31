Kiev Regime Uses Islamic State Terror Methods to Target Civilians - Russian Envoy to UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The Kiev regime utilizes the methods practiced by the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) or the Chechen terrorists by targeting civilians, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday.

"It's a classic terrorist approach similar to ISIL (Islamic State) fighters or Chechen terrorists who would take peaceful civilians as hostages with the silent connivance of Western moralizers. They will remain silent now too," Polyanskiy said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The Russian diplomat explained that one of the reasons the regime increasingly relies on targeting civilians such as in Crimea is because Crimea is now thriving and Kiev loses sleep over such developments.

The Kiev regime is attacking cities and other civilian areas which are sometimes located thousands of kilometers from the area of military operations, Polyanskiy said.

They also use Islamic State methods of "individual terror," Polyanskiy added.

On Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian capital overnight, damaging the facades of two office towers in the Moscow-City business center.