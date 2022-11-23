UrduPoint.com

Kiev Region Completely Without Power, Facing Water, Heating Shortages - Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 09:41 PM

The Kiev region is completely without power and experiencing partial shortages of water and heating, the region's governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The Kiev region is completely without power and experiencing partial shortages of water and heating, the region's governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on Wednesday.

"The Kiev region is completely out of power. There are also partial shortages of heating and water. 'Points of indestructibility' are deployed in the region where heating, mobile connection and food are provided," Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that one of the city's infrastructure facilities was hit.

The left-bank districts of the city are suffering disruptions in water supply and electricity.

Ukrainian energy, military, and communications infrastructure has been targeted by the Russian armed forces since October 10 in retaliation for the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which Moscow says was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure was damaged, causing massive power outages.

