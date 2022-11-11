(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Kiev Region Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Thursday that the use of garlands and other holiday illumination was prohibited in the region.

"The use of holiday illumination ” garlands, light decorations, and suchlike ” is prohibited on the territory of the Kiev region," Kuleba said on Telegram.

The governor noted that the measure is caused by the need to save energy, and it applies to municipal, commercial, and state property.

Ukrainian energy, military, and communications infrastructure have been targeted by the Russian armed forces since October 10 in retaliation for the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which Moscow says was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure was damaged, causing massive power outages.