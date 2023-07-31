Open Menu

Kiev Rejects Mediation Ideas, Fixated On Ultimatums To Russia - Russian Senior Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Kiev Rejects Mediation Ideas, Fixated on Ultimatums to Russia - Russian Senior Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Ukraine rejects all ideas of mediation since it is fixed on ultimatums to Russia "packed" in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's second department for the Commonwealth of Independent States' countries, told Sputnik.

Russia values efforts of third countries to seek a political and diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict, the diplomat said.

"But Kiev rejects all ideas of mediation.

They are blindly fixated on the ultimatums logic as regards Russia that is elegantly packed in an eye-catching wrapper of Zelenskyy's peace formula," Polishchuk said, adding that Ukraine is trying to "fool its partners" and entangle them in a "fraud."

Moscow will continue dialogue on prospects for peace settlement in the Ukraine conflict with partners from China, Brazil, Africa that have "constructive and substantive proposals," the diplomat also said.

Related Topics

Africa Resolution Ukraine Russia China Kiev Brazil All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2023

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreig ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from Presidents ..

UAE President receives condolences from Presidents of Liberia and Comoros on Sae ..

9 hours ago
 UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

13 hours ago
 UAE to establish federal prosecution entities spec ..

UAE to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes, mo ..

13 hours ago
World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special E ..

World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special Economic Zone to host AICE 2024 ..

14 hours ago
 UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th W ..

UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cypr ..

14 hours ago
 Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

15 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

18 hours ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

19 hours ago

More Stories From World