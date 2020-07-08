Kiev Rejects Previously Reached Agreements on Held Persons Exchange With Donbas - Gryzlov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Kiev has rejected the previously reached agreements on held persons exchange with the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas, which will significantly thwart their release, Russia's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group, Boris Gryzlov, said on Wednesday following a new round of negotiations.

"During today's conference, Kiev has rejected the previously coordinated agreements on drafting exchange lists that would include four categories of held individuals. This will largely stall the process of exchange and release," Gryzlov said.

Notably, Kiev has refused its own initiative related to the format of the lists, saying it wants two more categories to be added, the Russian envoy went on to say.