Kiev Rejects Previously Reached Agreements on Held Persons Exchange With Donbas - Gryzlov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Kiev has rejected the previously reached agreements on held persons exchange with the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas, which will significantly thwart their release, Russia's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group, Boris Gryzlov, said on Wednesday following a new round of negotiations.

"During today's conference, Kiev has rejected the previously coordinated agreements on drafting exchange lists that would include four categories of held individuals. This will largely stall the process of exchange and release," Gryzlov said.

Notably, Kiev has refused its own initiative related to the format of the lists, saying it wants two more categories to be added, the Russian envoy went on to say.

Gryzlov accused the Ukrainian government of constantly reshuffling its team of negotiators within subgroups of the Minsk-based Contact Group in an effort to avoid "substantive discussion."

"The only way out of this internal Ukrainian conflict is through strict, full and consistent compliance with Minsk agreements reached by Kiev and Donbas. And the only way to do that is by holding direct talks on all aspects of political process," the official noted.

The Contact Group has adopted three roadmaps for deescalating the conflict in eastern Ukraine since it broke out in 2014, but all truces between the two warring parties have proved to be short-lived. The United Nations estimates that over 13,000 people have been killed by fighting.