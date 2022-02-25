Kiev Reports Problems With Fuel, Queues at Gas Stations Across Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) There are problems with fuel in Ukraine, including limits and queues at gas stations, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said on Friday.

"The availability of fuel is a problem .

.. There are limits, there are queues at gas stations, there is a shortage of fuel," Podolyak told a briefing.

The official added that energy and critical infrastructure facilities across the country are taken under protection.