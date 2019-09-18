UrduPoint.com
Kiev Reports Progress On Exchange Of Detained Persons In Donbas Following Minsk Talks

Kiev Reports Progress on Exchange of Detained Persons in Donbas Following Minsk Talks

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The talks of the Trilateral Contact Group on the situation in east Ukraine in Minsk have brought about significant progress around the issue of mutual and simultaneous release of detained persons in Donbas, Daria Olifer, spokeswoman for Ukrainian representative at talks, ex-president Leonid Kuchma, said Wednesday.

"Significant progress has been reached on mutual and simultaneous release of detained persons," Olifer posted on her Facebook account.

