UrduPoint.com

Kiev Requests Meeting Of OSCE Permanent Council Within 48 Hours - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Kiev Requests Meeting of OSCE Permanent Council Within 48 Hours - Foreign Minister

Ukraine asks to hold a joint meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council and the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation within 48 hours due to Russia's actions near the Ukrainian border, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Ukraine asks to hold a joint meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council and the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation within 48 hours due to Russia's actions near the Ukrainian border, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

"We keep demanding transparency from Russia which refused to attend yesterday's meeting under the Vienna Document.

Ukraine now requests a joint meeting of the Permanent Council and the Forum for Security Co-operation of OSCE within 48 hours to elaborate on further steps. We once again call on Russia to address legitimate concerns of participating states and use OSCE tools to defuse tensions caused by its military activities near Ukraine's border. Statements on withdrawal aren't sufficient. We need transparency and facts," the minister said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Twitter Vienna Border From

Recent Stories

US 7-Day Average of COVID-19 Cases Down 40% From L ..

US 7-Day Average of COVID-19 Cases Down 40% From Last Week - CDC Director

19 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates new Jetty at Sir Bani ..

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates new Jetty at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach

9 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Takes Threat to Ukraine Seriously, But D ..

Zelenskyy Takes Threat to Ukraine Seriously, But Does Not Want People to Panic - ..

22 seconds ago
 NATO Defense Ministers to Consider Deployment of N ..

NATO Defense Ministers to Consider Deployment of New Combat Groups in Eastern Eu ..

24 seconds ago
 Polish Ruling Party Leader Accuses EU of Power Abu ..

Polish Ruling Party Leader Accuses EU of Power Abuse Amid Dispute Over Condition ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Chief Welcomes Deescalation But Sees No Tangibl ..

EU Chief Welcomes Deescalation But Sees No Tangible Signs of Russian Troop Pullb ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>