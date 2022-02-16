Kiev Requests Meeting of OSCE Permanent Council Within 48 Hours - Foreign Minister

Ukraine asks to hold a joint meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council and the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation within 48 hours due to Russia's actions near the Ukrainian border, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Ukraine asks to hold a joint meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council and the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation within 48 hours due to Russia's actions near the Ukrainian border, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

"We keep demanding transparency from Russia which refused to attend yesterday's meeting under the Vienna Document.

Ukraine now requests a joint meeting of the Permanent Council and the Forum for Security Co-operation of OSCE within 48 hours to elaborate on further steps. We once again call on Russia to address legitimate concerns of participating states and use OSCE tools to defuse tensions caused by its military activities near Ukraine's border. Statements on withdrawal aren't sufficient. We need transparency and facts," the minister said on Twitter.