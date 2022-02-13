Kiev Requests Meeting with Russia, Members of Vienna Document Within 48 Hours - Kuleba

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Kiev is convening a meeting with Russia and other Vienna Document member states after Moscow failed to respond to Ukraine's request for information on military activities, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sunday.

Kiev previously asked Moscow to provide details about its military activities in areas adjacent to the territory of Ukraine within 48 hours, including information about the number of military personnel and their dislocation.

"Russia failed to respond to our request under the Vienna Document. Consequently, we take the next step. We request a meeting with Russia and all participating states within 48 hours to discuss its reinforcement & redeployment along our border & in temporarily occupied Crimea," Kuleba tweeted.