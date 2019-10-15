Kiev Responsible for Derailing of Separation of Forces in Donbas - Gryzlov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The agreed separation of forces in Petrivske and Zolote was derailed by Kiev , the reluctance of the Ukrainian authorities to show political will is the main reason for the slow pace of the peace process in Donbas, Boris Gryzlov, Russia 's envoy to the Contact Group on Ukraine , said on Tuesday.

The Contact Group agreed on a schedule for the separation of forces in Petrivske and Zolote at the previous meeting in Minsk. The process was scheduled to begin on October 7.

"However, the Kiev side refused to start the separation. Accordingly, the armed forces of Donbas were forced to remain at their previous positions. Attempts to start the withdrawal in the following days were also thwarted by Kiev," Gryzlov told reporters in Minsk.

"We are convinced that the main reason for the slowdown of the Minsk process is the position of Kiev. If Kiev had shown political will to fulfill its Minsk commitments, the situation would have finally moved from the dead point," he added.