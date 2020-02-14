Kiev Rules Out Normandy Four Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Munich Security Conference

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) A meeting of Normandy Four foreign ministers will not be held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), which is taking place in Germany from Friday to Sunday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier in February, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said that the possibility of a meeting of Normandy Four foreign ministers on the sidelines of the conference was being discussed. However, Prystaiko subsequently said it had not received any official proposals regarding the talks.

"A meeting of foreign ministers in the Normandy Four format is not planned to be held during the [Ukrainian foreign] minister's stay in Germany," the ministry said in response to a request from the Ukrainian news Agency.

The Normandy Four format was established in 2014 to mediate the conflict in eastern Ukraine. It includes Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine.

The latest meeting took place last December after a three-year hiatus and resulted in adopting a joint communique that outlined the next steps in the peace process, including an "all-for-all" exchange of conflict-related detainees, a ceasefire and the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces.