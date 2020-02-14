UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Rules Out Normandy Four Foreign Ministers' Meeting At Munich Security Conference

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 07:10 PM

Kiev Rules Out Normandy Four Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Munich Security Conference

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) A meeting of Normandy Four foreign ministers will not be held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), which is taking place in Germany from Friday to Sunday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier in February, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said that the possibility of a meeting of Normandy Four foreign ministers on the sidelines of the conference was being discussed. However, Prystaiko subsequently said it had not received any official proposals regarding the talks.

"A meeting of foreign ministers in the Normandy Four format is not planned to be held during the [Ukrainian foreign] minister's stay in Germany," the ministry said in response to a request from the Ukrainian news Agency.

The Normandy Four format was established in 2014 to mediate the conflict in eastern Ukraine. It includes Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine.

The latest meeting took place last December after a three-year hiatus and resulted in adopting a joint communique that outlined the next steps in the peace process, including an "all-for-all" exchange of conflict-related detainees, a ceasefire and the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia France Germany Munich February December Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah showcases its ‘Child-friendly Urban Plan ..

1 minute ago

Law makers vow to promote minorities’ rights

11 minutes ago

President Erdogan, PM Khan sign MoUs, address join ..

36 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is disappointment over use of non-pa ..

1 hour ago

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

2 hours ago

Dist govt plans to assign city roads to investors ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.