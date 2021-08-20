UrduPoint.com

Kiev Sanctions Several Russian Citizens Over Crimea - Security Council

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 10:49 PM

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine sanctioned a number of Russian citizens involved in the "persecution" of citizens in Crimea, as well as against a number of media outlets on the peninsula and in the Donbas territories uncontrolled by Kiev, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said at a briefing on Friday

"In this decision, there are representatives who are in the occupied territory of Crimea, there are the judges who illegally judge the citizens of Ukraine, there are generals from the Russia intelligence, there are media registered in Crimea and in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The list is quite long, after the decree is issued you will be able to familiarize yourself with it," Danilov said.

