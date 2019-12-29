UrduPoint.com
Kiev Says 'All-To-All' Prisoners Exchange Discussions To Continue At Next Normandy Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 09:00 PM

Kiev Says 'All-To-All' Prisoners Exchange Discussions to Continue at Next Normandy Meeting

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Following the prisoners' exchange in Donbas on Sunday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said that an "All-to-All" formula would be a priority for Kiev at next meeting in the so-called Normandy format.

Earlier in the day, the first in two years' exchange of prisoners took place between Kiev on one hand, and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) on the other hand. Kiev returned more than 120 people to Donbas republics, while DPR and LPR released more than 80 people.

What could be a better gift for 76 Ukrainian families than their loved ones on their way home to celebrate together! This simultaneous release is a real outcome of #NormandySummit. However, our top priority for further rounds remains unchanged - a final "All-To-All" resolution," Prystaiko tweeted.

