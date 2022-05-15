UrduPoint.com

Kiev Says Almost Impossible To Refill Cars In Ukraine Due To Shortage In Gasoline Supplies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Kiev Says Almost Impossible to Refill Cars in Ukraine Due to Shortage in Gasoline Supplies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) Ukrainian Deputy Finance Minister Alexander Kava said on Sunday that it was almost impossible to refill private vehicles in the country due to shortages in gasoline supplies.

"Unfortunately, the majority of Ukrainian citizens are experiencing a difficult situation with gasoline in Ukraine as it is almost impossible to gas up a private vehicle. People have to wait in lines for hours for gasoline, and diesel fuel is impossible to find in most regions," Kava told the Ukraina 24 broadcaster.

He added that the Ukrainian authorities were working on the increase in gasoline supplies from the European Union in exchange for iron ore and grains.

Before Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in late February, Kiev had been importing some 80% of its gasoline, mostly from Russia and Belarus, according to Ukrainian Economy Minister and First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. She said in early May that the Russian operation had significantly changed the imports structure as Russia had blocked gasoline supplies via sea routes, and the pipeline supplies from Belarus had been halted, so deliveries to Ukraines reduced to 3% of the pre-crisis levels.

In late April, Svyrydenko pledged that Kiev would eliminate gasoline shortages soon as Ukrainian retailers had secured contracts with European suppliers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Ukraine Russia European Union Vehicles Vehicle Kiev Belarus February April May Gas Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

10 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

19 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

19 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

20 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

20 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.