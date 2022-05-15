Kiev Says Almost Impossible to Refill Cars in Ukraine Due to Shortage in Gasoline Supplies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) Ukrainian Deputy Finance Minister Alexander Kava said on Sunday that it was almost impossible to refill private vehicles in the country due to shortages in gasoline supplies.

"Unfortunately, the majority of Ukrainian citizens are experiencing a difficult situation with gasoline in Ukraine as it is almost impossible to gas up a private vehicle. People have to wait in lines for hours for gasoline, and diesel fuel is impossible to find in most regions," Kava told the Ukraina 24 broadcaster.

He added that the Ukrainian authorities were working on the increase in gasoline supplies from the European Union in exchange for iron ore and grains.

Before Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in late February, Kiev had been importing some 80% of its gasoline, mostly from Russia and Belarus, according to Ukrainian Economy Minister and First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. She said in early May that the Russian operation had significantly changed the imports structure as Russia had blocked gasoline supplies via sea routes, and the pipeline supplies from Belarus had been halted, so deliveries to Ukraines reduced to 3% of the pre-crisis levels.

In late April, Svyrydenko pledged that Kiev would eliminate gasoline shortages soon as Ukrainian retailers had secured contracts with European suppliers.