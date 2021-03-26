UrduPoint.com
Kiev Says AstraZeneca Vaccine Imports From India Put On Hold

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Kiev Says AstraZeneca Vaccine Imports From India Put on Hold

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The export of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine from India to Ukraine has been suspended, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday, without specifying the reasons behind the decision.

In late February, India provided 500,000 vaccine doses to Ukraine, which promptly started its vaccination campaign.

"We were supposed to have already received next batches as well. However, the export of the Oxford/AstraZeneca from India is on pause right now.

I will not touch upon the reasons for such a decision. Some of them are public, some are nonpublic," Kuleba said at a briefing.

The Hindustan Times newspaper reported on Thursday that New Delhi is planning to concentrate on immunization at home and not expand its vaccine exports due to a spike in domestic cases. While vaccine exports will not be banned outright, deliveries to other countries will only take place after the country's domestic demand is met.

