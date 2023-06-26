Open Menu

Kiev Says At Least 15 NATO Members Ready To Support Ukraine's Accession

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Kiev Says at Least 15 NATO Members Ready to Support Ukraine's Accession

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said on Monday that at least 15 NATO member countries were expected to support Kiev's possible accession to the alliance during the Vilnius summit scheduled for July 11-12.

"If we judge by a 30-point scale or by a 31-point scale, there are at least 15 points from those countries which understand the need for such a decision. This is not a question of whether they support Ukraine or not ” all countries support Ukraine, all countries have made unprecedented historical and political decisions," Stefanishyna was quoted as saying by Ukrainian newspaper Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.

She added that "the overwhelming majority" of European NATO member states backed Ukraine's possible membership in the alliance because the move was "a security guarantee.

"

Last week, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said that the allies in the run-up to the Vilnius summit were not talking about sending a formal invitation to Ukraine to join the bloc of 31-nations. The NATO chief reiterated that it was impossible to give a precise date for when Ukraine would join the alliance, with Kiev's membership not to be discussed until the military conflict with Russia was over.

The allies agreed at the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest that Ukraine would become a NATO member in future, but they have repeatedly refused to offer it a timeline with specific dates by which it can join the alliance, despite pleas from Kiev. Ukraine applied for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022 following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Vilnius Bucharest Kiev Alliance July September All From

Recent Stories

UAE celebrates World Drug Day

UAE celebrates World Drug Day

42 minutes ago
 Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hour ..

Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hours load-shedding

42 minutes ago
 Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member benc ..

Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member bench dissolved again after govt's ..

1 hour ago
 Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj r ..

Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj rituals

1 hour ago
 US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperatio ..

US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperation with Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rai ..

Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rain in Punjab

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM ins ..

Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM instructional solution for grades ..

12 hours ago
 Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Fes ..

Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Festival 2023

14 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response Centre in Al Dhannah in Al Dh ..

14 hours ago
 UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat A ..

UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat Assembly in Kenya

15 hours ago

More Stories From World