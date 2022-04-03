Kiev Says Conducting Talks With Beijing on Security Guarantees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Member of the Ukrainian delegation at talks with Russia, David Arakhamia claimed on Saturday that Kiev is holding talks with Beijing on security guarantees.

Earlier in the day, Director of the Department of European Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Lutong commenting on the Chinese-EU summit held on Friday, said that China has not received any requests from Kiev asking Beijing to become a security guarantor for Ukraine.

"The negotiations are being conducted with China via diplomatic channels, so that it becomes a guarantor country for Ukraine," Arakhamia was quoted as saying by Strana.

ua Telegram channel.

He also noted that the issue of providing security guarantees with China is worked out less than with other countries.

Earlier, the Ukrainian side indicated that Kiev adopt a neutral status under a system of security guarantees from UNSC members, including Germany, Canada, Poland, Israel and Turkey.