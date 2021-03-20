UrduPoint.com
Kiev Says Discussions With Iran On Downed Boeing Not Finished, Talk Of Lawsuit Premature

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 01:28 PM

There is still some room for talks between Kiev and Tehran on Ukrainian Boeing, which was downed in Iran in 2020, but any talk of a lawsuit is premature, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Yenin told RIA Novosti

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) There is still some room for talks between Kiev and Tehran on Ukrainian Boeing, which was downed in Iran in 2020, but any talk of a lawsuit is premature, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Yenin told RIA Novosti.

In its latest report, Iran's civil aviation authority said that the country's air defense forces mistook Ukraine's passenger plane for a hostile element and targeted it with two missiles. The report offered several recommendations on preventing such tragic accidents. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the report was biased and there had to be further investigation.

"It is too early to talk of a lawsuit. There is still room for discussions with Iran outside of the courtroom," Yenin said, when asked if Ukraine was preparing a lawsuit to lodge in an international court.

