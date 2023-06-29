Kiev Says EU Countries Already Trained 24,000 Ukrainian Troops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) A total of 24,000 Ukrainian troops have been trained in the countries of the European Union, Serhiy Nayev, the commander of the Ukrainian joint forces, said on Wednesday.

"Currently, the military personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces are being trained in a number of European countries, participating in military maneuvers in the United Kingdom. Recently, a series of Sea Breeze drills has started ... In total, 24,000 Ukrainian troops have already been trained in the EU countries," Nayev was quoted as saying by the Ukrainian armed forces on Telegram.

He also commented on the use of the English language in Ukraine.

"Weapons and military equipment supplied by partner countries contain almost all technical documentation in English.

I think that if earlier the issue of learning English by military personnel was of a recommended nature, now it should be enshrined at the legislative level," the commander said.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, that would make English the language of international communication in Ukraine.

In December 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the provision of training to Ukrainian troops by NATO countries in addition to arms supplies essentially amounted to their involvement in the conflict.