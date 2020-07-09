Kiev Says Expects Written Confirmation From LPR, DPR About Readiness for Prisoner Swap

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Representatives of Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group for the settlement of the conflict in Donbas confirmed their readiness for the soonest possible mutual exchange of detainees in the "all for all" format and are awaiting written confirmation from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), the Ukrainian presidential office said after the group's meeting.

Talks of the Contact Group took place on Wednesday in the form of a video conference.

"Ukraine has also once again confirmed its readiness for the earliest possible mutual release of the detainees in the 'all for all' format and noted that it was expecting written confirmations from the other party," the office said.

This year's first exchange of prisoners between Kiev and the self-proclaimed Donbas republics took place on April 16. Kiev swapped 14 people for 20 from the LPR and DPR.

The presidential office also said the Contact Group had backed Kiev's position in support of the opening of two new checkpoints in the Luhansk Region within the next four months.