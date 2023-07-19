MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Kyrylo Budanov said that a fire at the training ground in Crimea is the result of an operation by Ukraine's intelligence service and armed forces, Ukrainian news agency Strana.

ua reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, said that a section of the Tavrida Highway in Crimea was blocked due to a fire at a military training ground in the Kirovsky district. More than 2,000 people are planned to be evacuated from four villages located near the training ground.