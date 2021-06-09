Kiev Says German Refusal to Sell Weapons to Ukraine Was 'Political'

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba argued on Wednesday that Germany took a political decision not to sell weapons to his country after repeated calls for arms supplies

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine daily in May that he would like military help from Germany.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas responded that Germany believed the conflict in Ukraine's east can only be settled politically.

"We realize that the German government's decision was political," Kuleba said during a joint press conference with Maas in Berlin.

The Ukrainian diplomat argued that no international rules prevented Germany from selling weapons to Ukraine, which has been fighting a years-long war against its pro-independence east. Ukraine claims that Russia supplies the breakaway regions with weapons, an allegation denied by Moscow.