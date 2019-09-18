UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Says Has No Principal Objections To 'Steinmeier Formula' On Elections In Donbas

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:00 PM

Kiev Says Has No Principal Objections to 'Steinmeier Formula' on Elections in Donbas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Kiev has no principal objections to the "Steinmeier formula" concerning the elections in the Ukrainian breakaway region of Donbas, Daria Olifer, spokeswoman for Kiev's envoy to the Contact Group on Donbas, Leonid Kuchma, said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russia's envoy to the Contact Group, Boris Gryzlov, said that Kiev endangered the holding of a new Normandy Four (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) summit, refusing to sign the "Steinmeier formula".

"The Ukrainian side has no objections in principle to the so-called Steinmeier formula concerning local elections," Olifer said on Facebook.

The spokeswoman noted that the implementation of the formula was possible if only a range of conditions were fulfilled.

The document, proposed by then German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in 2016, is a peace plan for the conflict-hit eastern Ukraine. It stipulates that the parties involved should hold free and fair local elections in Donbas under Ukrainian law. In exchange, the region should receive a special self-governance status.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia Facebook France German Germany Kiev 2016

Recent Stories

Greenwood takes centre stage as Solskjaer turns to ..

5 minutes ago

Thomas to lead Britain at world championships

5 minutes ago

Health deptt using resources to control dengue: Dr ..

5 minutes ago

Kiev Endangered New Normandy Four Summit - Russian ..

5 minutes ago

Serbia's Accession to EU Not Determined Yet, Depen ..

5 minutes ago

AJK President emphasizes need of unity for resolut ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.