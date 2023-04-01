Kiev Says Has Not Enough Western Tanks for Counteroffensive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) The West has supplied Ukraine with 50-60 tanks, which is not enough to prepare a counteroffensive and obtain advantages on the battlefield, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister and former Ambassador to Berlin Andrij Melnyk said on Friday.

"We do not want to begin a counteroffensive that is not prepared. We have around 50-60 tanks from the West now, but the Russians have been capable of producing and ensuring combat readiness of 10 tanks per day. And this means we will long be unable to get a definitive advantage on the battlefield," Melnyk said during the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung video conference.

The diplomat added that the European Union should have no "red lines" regarding supplies of fighter planes to Ukraine.

In February, the Ukrainian government started negotiations with its allies on the supplies of longer-range missiles and jets, as well as additional ammunition to prepare for an counteroffensive this spring. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms supplies to Kiev and further escalation that could lead to the direct involvement of the United States and NATO in the conflict.