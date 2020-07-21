Kiev Says Hostage-Taker in Lutsk Holds Ukrainian Citizenship, Has Russian Origin

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The armed man who seized a bus with around 20 hostages in Ukraine's northwestern city of Lutsk turned out to be a citizen of Ukraine but is of Russian origin, Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said on Tuesday, adding that the man's real name was Maksim Krivosh.

Earlier in the day, the regional police department said that a man seized a bus with around 20 hostages in Lutsk, threatening to detonate a bomb on the bus and also a bomb in another location. The local police immediately launched a rescue operation and started working to identify the attacker, who introduced himself to the police as Maksim Plokhoy.

The malefactor told local outlet First Social news Channel via the phone that there were children and pregnant women among the hostages.

"The suspect in the hostage-taking is a citizen of Ukraine, Maksim Krivosh, 06.11.1975 [year of birth]. He is a native of the town of Gay, the Orenburg Region of the Russian Federation," Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook.

According to the deputy minister, Krivosh has twice been convicted and served a sentence of a combined 10 years in prisons for committing a number of serious crimes.